RS Group (LON:RS1) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 950 ($11.53) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RS1. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of RS Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($12.87) price objective on shares of RS Group in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.75) to GBX 820 ($9.95) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on RS Group from GBX 1,300 ($15.78) to GBX 1,250 ($15.17) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RS Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,116.67 ($13.56).

Shares of LON RS1 opened at GBX 1,006 ($12.21) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,764.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 941.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 982.42. RS Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 790 ($9.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,169 ($14.19). The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

