Scotiabank Raises Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$196.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$180.00 to C$196.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CTC.A has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a C$196.00 price target (up from C$181.00) on shares of Canadian Tire in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Canadian Tire from C$167.00 to C$164.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Canadian Tire from C$182.00 to C$181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$203.75.

Canadian Tire stock opened at C$174.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$154.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$154.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.27. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$139.24 and a 52 week high of C$195.00.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

