Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 142.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,601.71.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,605.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,427.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,353.44. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,703.32 and a 1-year high of $2,610.05. The stock has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.15 by $2.30. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $25.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

