Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,388 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,689,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,068.15. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,395.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,472 shares of company stock worth $475,806 and sold 17,363 shares worth $1,558,367. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

AKAM opened at $77.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.96. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.74.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.38.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

