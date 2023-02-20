Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,663,000 after buying an additional 31,943 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 34,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD opened at $75.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $84.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.07%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

