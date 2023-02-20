Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. DMG Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $75.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.38 and a 200-day moving average of $64.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $84.08.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.07%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

