Shell Asset Management Co. Has $937,000 Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 130.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 402.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 22,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 17,832 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 31.3% in the third quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 29,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth $1,429,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $266.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.65. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $217.92 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.06. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

Featured Stories

