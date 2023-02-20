Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,455 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the second quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 264.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 99.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 166.2% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth about $76,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IVZ opened at $18.71 on Monday. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 17.70, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 50.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,367,477 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $43,608,926.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,205,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,106,525.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock worth $76,615,951. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

