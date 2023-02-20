Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 10,201 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,201 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,986,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,431,000 after purchasing an additional 531,734 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Carrier Global by 8.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,394,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,974,000 after acquiring an additional 550,548 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 25.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,674,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,800 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Carrier Global by 11.9% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,162,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,089,000 after acquiring an additional 547,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Carrier Global by 59.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,419 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carrier Global Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $45.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.47. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $48.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

