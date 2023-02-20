Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,485 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,388 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,689,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,068.15. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,395.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,472 shares of company stock worth $475,806 and sold 17,363 shares worth $1,558,367. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

AKAM opened at $77.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.74. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.38.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.