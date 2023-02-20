Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,428 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMRN. Guggenheim lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $108.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.54. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $117.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 257.88 and a beta of 0.39.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $654,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,324 shares in the company, valued at $34,963,364.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $731,604.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,457. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $654,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,364.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,880 shares of company stock worth $12,294,383 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Further Reading

