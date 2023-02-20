Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,760 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 630,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,033,000 after purchasing an additional 68,726 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4,312.9% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 149,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 146,595 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities raised Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD opened at $83.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 64.88%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.