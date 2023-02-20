Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 7,040 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,040 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,065,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,586,000 after buying an additional 546,935 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,220,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,072,000 after buying an additional 161,289 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,443,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,003,000 after buying an additional 38,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,775,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,549,000 after buying an additional 5,003,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $48.07 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 283.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading

