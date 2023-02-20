Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 875 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth $36,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL opened at $266.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.65. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $217.92 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.06. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

