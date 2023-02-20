Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 3,200 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.84) price target on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.63) to GBX 3,000 ($36.42) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,750 ($33.38) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,950 ($35.81) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,200 ($38.84) to GBX 3,100 ($37.63) and set a top pick rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a top pick rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,970.18 ($36.05).

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,541 ($30.84) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51. The company has a market cap of £176.60 billion, a PE ratio of 536.08, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.67. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,588.75 ($31.42). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,385.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,336.76.

Shell Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Shell

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,025.32%.

In other news, insider Andrew Mackenzie bought 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,418 ($29.35) per share, for a total transaction of £199,122.30 ($241,711.94). 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

