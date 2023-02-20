Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives $31.96 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Shoals Technologies Group

In related news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 564,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $12,123,421.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 564,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $12,123,421.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 6,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $146,799.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,653,378.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 631,854 shares of company stock valued at $13,924,623 in the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 700.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 41.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $25.77 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 286.37 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.85.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.