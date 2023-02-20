Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Receives $14.73 Average PT from Brokerages

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.73.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 13.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 20,026 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 219.6% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 51,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 35,161 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 217.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 210,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 144,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the second quarter worth approximately $2,084,000. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

About Sibanye Stillwater

NYSE:SBSW opened at $9.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Sibanye Stillwater has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $20.64.

(Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.