Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 20.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,910,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,949,000 after purchasing an additional 321,273 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 83.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,127,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,250,000 after buying an additional 514,247 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Carrier Global by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,508,000 after acquiring an additional 472,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.8% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 68,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carrier Global Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

NYSE:CARR opened at $45.22 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.47.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

