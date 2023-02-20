Sigma Planning Corp Has $782,000 Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,805,000 after buying an additional 827,285 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in ServiceNow by 37.9% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,581,000 after acquiring an additional 244,958 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 79.6% in the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,286,000 after acquiring an additional 214,243 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $68,701,000. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $70,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.47.

ServiceNow Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $439.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $601.62.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $41,813.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $41,813.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,313 shares of company stock valued at $30,355,027 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Further Reading

