Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SYF opened at $35.77 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.98.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.