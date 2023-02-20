Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 3,644 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $297.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $273.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $299.40.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 1,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $328,127.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,809.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $914,628.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,434.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 1,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $328,127.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,809.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,353 shares of company stock worth $5,765,219 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.