Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 494 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,741 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Melius downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $35.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average of $36.19. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.