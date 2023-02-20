Smith Moore & CO. Decreases Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 14.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in BCE were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in BCE by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in BCE by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Trading Up 1.1 %

BCE opened at $45.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.60. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34.

BCE Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.713 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.88%.

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.18.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.