Smith Moore & CO. Invests $224,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 125.0% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 65.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cummins Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.13.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $257.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $259.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.27.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading

