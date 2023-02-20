Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $312.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SONVY. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sonova in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sonova from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sonova from CHF 290 to CHF 330 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

OTCMKTS:SONVY opened at $51.73 on Wednesday. Sonova has a 52-week low of $41.59 and a 52-week high of $85.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average is $50.82.

Sonova Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

