STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.20.

STAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAG Industrial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in STAG Industrial by 199.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

STAG Industrial stock opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $42.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.00%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

