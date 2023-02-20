Stantec (STN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.70 per share for the quarter.

Stantec Stock Up 0.3 %

TSE STN opened at C$71.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$67.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$65.54. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$53.12 and a 1 year high of C$72.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Several brokerages have commented on STN. Raymond James increased their target price on Stantec from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$77.22.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

