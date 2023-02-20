State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,575 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.09% of State Street worth $21,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.7% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.6% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.2% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.4% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $92.00 on Monday. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.80.

State Street Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.89.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.