StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Friday, February 10th.
Orion Energy Systems Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of OESX stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78.
About Orion Energy Systems
Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.
