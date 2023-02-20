StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESXGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of OESX stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 46.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 30,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

