StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $36.09 on Friday. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average is $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On South Jersey Industries

About South Jersey Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.