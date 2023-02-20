StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.
South Jersey Industries Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $36.09 on Friday. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average is $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.59.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On South Jersey Industries
About South Jersey Industries
South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.