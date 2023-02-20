StockNews.com Lowers Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CM. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.00.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $46.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.21). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.