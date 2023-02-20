StockNews.com Lowers CF Industries (NYSE:CF) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $119.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.08.

CF Industries Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE:CF opened at $82.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.30. CF Industries has a one year low of $72.54 and a one year high of $119.60. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 555.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 48.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

