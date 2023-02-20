StockNews.com Upgrades AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) to “Buy”

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

AXS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AXIS Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

AXIS Capital stock opened at $62.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.81. AXIS Capital has a one year low of $48.32 and a one year high of $63.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.25. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

