StockNews.com Upgrades Barnes Group (NYSE:B) to Buy

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Shares of B stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 173.88, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Barnes Group has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $48.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes Group

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.70 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 60,512 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Barnes Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.