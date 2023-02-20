Strategic Education (STRA) Scheduled to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Strategic Education to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Strategic Education Stock Up 0.8 %

STRA opened at $94.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.02 and its 200-day moving average is $75.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58. Strategic Education has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $98.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on STRA. StockNews.com raised shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Strategic Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Institutional Trading of Strategic Education

About Strategic Education

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Strategic Education by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 26,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,482,000 after purchasing an additional 484,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.