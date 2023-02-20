Strategic Education (STRA) Scheduled to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Strategic Education to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Strategic Education Stock Up 0.8 %
STRA opened at $94.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.02 and its 200-day moving average is $75.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58. Strategic Education has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $98.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on STRA. StockNews.com raised shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Strategic Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.
About Strategic Education
Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.
