Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

RUN opened at $25.21 on Friday. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $39.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.51. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.93 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $2,492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,680,237.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $2,492,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,311,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,680,237.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $116,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,440,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,898,858.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,751. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

