Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $18.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.83. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

A number of research analysts recently commented on SKT shares. Compass Point cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 24,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 177,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

