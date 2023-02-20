Targa Resources (TRGP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Targa Resources to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Targa Resources Price Performance
NYSE:TRGP opened at $73.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 69.76 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $55.56 and a 12 month high of $81.50.
Targa Resources Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.08%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources
In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,262,177.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Targa Resources
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 231.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Targa Resources by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.
About Targa Resources
Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.
