TD Securities Raises Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$215.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$167.00 to C$164.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$181.00 to C$203.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a C$196.00 target price (up from C$181.00) on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Friday. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Tire currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$203.75.

Canadian Tire Trading Up 0.9 %

TSE CTC.A opened at C$174.64 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a one year low of C$139.24 and a one year high of C$195.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$154.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$154.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

