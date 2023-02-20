Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Tenaris from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Tenaris Stock Down 5.1 %

TS opened at $34.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.13. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tenaris Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Tenaris by 345.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Tenaris by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

Further Reading

