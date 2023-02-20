Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Tenaris from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.42.
Tenaris Stock Down 5.1 %
TS opened at $34.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.13. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tenaris Company Profile
Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenaris (TS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.