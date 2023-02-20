The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Position Reduced by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $252.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.40. The company has a market cap of $90.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $307.12.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

