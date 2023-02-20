The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.91.

Shares of EL opened at $252.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $90.33 billion, a PE ratio of 61.53, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $307.12.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

