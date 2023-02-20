The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €161.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €161.00 ($173.12) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on Safran in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($126.88) target price on Safran in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on Safran in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €127.00 ($136.56) price target on Safran in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

SAF stock opened at €136.86 ($147.16) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €124.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of €113.17. Safran has a 52-week low of €67.17 ($72.23) and a 52-week high of €92.36 ($99.31).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones.

