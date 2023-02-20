The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Position Cut by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 311,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after buying an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,283,000 after buying an additional 117,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 99,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

KHC stock opened at $40.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.25.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.77%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

