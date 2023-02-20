The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,088 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Mosaic by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Mosaic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 111,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MOS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.31.

Mosaic stock opened at $49.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.41. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $40.29 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

