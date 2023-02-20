Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$100.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TD. Barclays increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$100.78.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.2 %

TD opened at C$92.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$169.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.81. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$77.27 and a 12 month high of C$106.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$89.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$87.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.01 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$15.56 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 9.6099988 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total value of C$3,765,847.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 185,780 shares in the company, valued at C$16,432,241. In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total value of C$3,765,847.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 185,780 shares in the company, valued at C$16,432,241. Also, Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total value of C$623,908.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,478,905.44.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

