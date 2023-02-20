Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of TSEM opened at $40.85 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $49.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tower Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,865,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,839 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,822,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,152,000 after buying an additional 1,017,887 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,107,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,453,000 after buying an additional 675,803 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,073,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,287,000 after buying an additional 652,220 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 554.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,874,000 after buying an additional 522,879 shares during the period. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.