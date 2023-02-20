Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 0.5 %

TPH opened at $22.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $23.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30.

Insider Transactions at Tri Pointe Homes

In other news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 94,067 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $1,780,688.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 371,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,029,485.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 129,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

