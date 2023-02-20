Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) versus Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Head to Head Comparison

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) and Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.3% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Triple P shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Jack Henry & Associates has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triple P has a beta of 3.07, indicating that its stock price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jack Henry & Associates 0 7 2 0 2.22 Triple P 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Jack Henry & Associates and Triple P, as reported by MarketBeat.

Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus target price of $180.22, indicating a potential upside of 6.64%. Given Jack Henry & Associates’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Jack Henry & Associates is more favorable than Triple P.

Profitability

This table compares Jack Henry & Associates and Triple P’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jack Henry & Associates 17.66% 24.81% 14.26% Triple P N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jack Henry & Associates and Triple P’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jack Henry & Associates $2.00 billion 6.18 $362.92 million $4.82 35.06 Triple P N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Jack Henry & Associates has higher revenue and earnings than Triple P.

Summary

Jack Henry & Associates beats Triple P on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information. The Payments segment focuses on secured payment processing tools and services, such automated teller machine, debit and credit card processing services, online and mobile bill pay solutions, and risk management products and services. The Complementary segment offers additional software and services that can be integrated with its core solutions or used independently. The Corporate and Other segments include hardware revenue and costs, as well as operating costs not directly attributable to the other segments. The company was founded by Jerry D. Hall and John W. Henry in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, MO.

About Triple P

Triple P NV designs, builds, delivers, and manages information and communication technology solutions for client-server. It also provides consulting, maintenance, and installation services in the field of system integration. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nieuwegein, Netherlands.

