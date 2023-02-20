Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Shares of TOUR opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $286.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26. Tuniu has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 97.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tuniu by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,532,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,284 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tuniu by 0.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,771,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 23,534 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tuniu by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Tuniu by 1,140.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 139,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 127,806 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Tuniu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 9.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self-guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio includes organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

