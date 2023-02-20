Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Tuniu Price Performance
Shares of TOUR opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $286.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26. Tuniu has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 97.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.55%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuniu
About Tuniu
Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self-guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio includes organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tuniu (TOUR)
